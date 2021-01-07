Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, MMM, SPG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 33,445 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 15,456 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 25,794 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,800 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

