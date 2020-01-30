Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RCL, AMN, SFIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 10,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN) options are showing a volume of 1,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of AMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of AMN. Below is a chart showing AMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stitch Fix Inc (Symbol: SFIX) options are showing a volume of 10,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of SFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares of SFIX. Below is a chart showing SFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, AMN options, or SFIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

