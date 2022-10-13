Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RBLX, MMM, BMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX), where a total of 95,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 5,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 16,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 46,056 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 18,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

