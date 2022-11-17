Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RADI, AVGO, ASLE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: RADI), where a total volume of 5,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 587,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of RADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of RADI. Below is a chart showing RADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 14,199 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) saw options trading volume of 1,896 contracts, representing approximately 189,600 underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
