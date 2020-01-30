Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QRVO, ILMN, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), where a total volume of 11,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 5,977 contracts, representing approximately 597,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 127,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 19,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

