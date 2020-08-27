Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QDEL, CRM, DG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), where a total of 20,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 251.4% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 811,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 198,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 11,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 38,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 219.3% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

