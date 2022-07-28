Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, WMT, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 147,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 110,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 9,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 8,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 891,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, WMT options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.