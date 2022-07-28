Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, WMT, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 147,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 110,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 9,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 941,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 8,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 891,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, WMT options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

