Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, APPS, BECN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 66,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 7,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 25,723 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) saw options trading volume of 2,727 contracts, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,700 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

QCOM APPS BECN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

