Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, LEN, FANG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 35,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 2,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 10,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 11,236 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, LEN options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

