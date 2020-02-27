Markets
PYPL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, LEN, FANG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 35,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 2,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 10,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 11,236 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, LEN options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL LEN FANG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular