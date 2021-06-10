Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PXD, DHI, SRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), where a total volume of 14,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 18,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,600 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) saw options trading volume of 10,660 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of SRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,600 underlying shares of SRE. Below is a chart showing SRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

