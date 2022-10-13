Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PTON, STNG, CSTM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 66,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 9,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,600 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 5,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 542,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 4,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTON options, STNG options, or CSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
