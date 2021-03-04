Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PTON, ELY, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 78,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.5% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 3,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) options are showing a volume of 20,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,300 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 5,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTON options, ELY options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

