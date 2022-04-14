Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PTGX, ALGM, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTGX), where a total volume of 22,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 335.1% of PTGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,000 underlying shares of PTGX. Below is a chart showing PTGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 13,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 265% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 72,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 258.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTGX options, ALGM options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.