Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PTGX, ALGM, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTGX), where a total volume of 22,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 335.1% of PTGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 659,000 underlying shares of PTGX. Below is a chart showing PTGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 13,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 265% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 72,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 258.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

