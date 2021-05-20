Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PSX, MSTR, ZGNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), where a total volume of 38,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 157.3% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 9,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,600 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 8,420 contracts, representing approximately 842,000 underlying shares or approximately 141.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zogenix Inc (Symbol: ZGNX) saw options trading volume of 8,446 contracts, representing approximately 844,600 underlying shares or approximately 125.7% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PSX options, MSTR options, or ZGNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

