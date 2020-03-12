Markets
PSTG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PSTG, MSG, LVS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG), where a total volume of 24,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 21,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG) saw options trading volume of 1,470 contracts, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of MSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of MSG. Below is a chart showing MSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 30,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PSTG options, MSG options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSTG MSG LVS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular