Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PSTG, MSG, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG), where a total volume of 24,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 21,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG) saw options trading volume of 1,470 contracts, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of MSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of MSG. Below is a chart showing MSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 30,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

