Markets
PRGO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRGO, FCX, UNP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total volume of 4,159 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 415,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring November 08, 2019, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 124,973 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 15,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRGO options, FCX options, or UNP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRGO FCX UNP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular