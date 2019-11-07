Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRGO, FCX, UNP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total volume of 4,159 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 415,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring November 08, 2019, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 124,973 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 15,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

