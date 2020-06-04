Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PRGO, ADBE, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total volume of 4,523 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 452,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 14,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $395 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,600 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $395 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 124,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,800 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

