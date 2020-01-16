Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPL, NSC, CHRW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), where a total volume of 21,489 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 10,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 6,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 676,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,300 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 5,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

