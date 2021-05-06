Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PPG, SVMK, MGNI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), where a total volume of 10,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

SVMK Inc (Symbol: SVMK) options are showing a volume of 3,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of SVMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,200 underlying shares of SVMK. Below is a chart showing SVMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) options are showing a volume of 12,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,900 underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

