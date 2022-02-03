Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: POST, ZM, PACK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST), where a total volume of 3,624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 362,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.9% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 34,171 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ranpak Holdings Corp (Symbol: PACK) options are showing a volume of 4,939 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 493,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of PACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,000 underlying shares of PACK. Below is a chart showing PACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
