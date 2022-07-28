Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLUG, WOW, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total of 226,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.8% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 17,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW) options are showing a volume of 5,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.5% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,200 underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 5,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 585,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.1% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLUG options, WOW options, or COOP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
