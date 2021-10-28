Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLUG, STEM, KNSL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 355,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.2% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 32,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM) saw options trading volume of 25,416 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 134.1% of STEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 29, 2021, with 2,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,600 underlying shares of STEM. Below is a chart showing STEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) options are showing a volume of 1,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.8% of KNSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of KNSL. Below is a chart showing KNSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLUG options, STEM options, or KNSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

