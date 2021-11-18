Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLTR, AI, COTY

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 396,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 41,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 25,287 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,800 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) saw options trading volume of 104,529 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 60,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

