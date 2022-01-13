Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLTK, ESTC, BBBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK), where a total of 30,159 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 284.2% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) saw options trading volume of 26,281 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 244.8% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,000 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 180,363 contracts, representing approximately 18.0 million underlying shares or approximately 236.7% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 16,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
