Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLNT, MSTR, SKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total of 9,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 965,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.1% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 4,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 19,301 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 13,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

