Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLCE, VEEV, ARNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE), where a total volume of 6,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 614,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.1% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 7,768 contracts, representing approximately 776,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA) saw options trading volume of 4,271 contracts, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLCE options, VEEV options, or ARNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.