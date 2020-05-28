Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLCE, VEEV, ARNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE), where a total volume of 6,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 614,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.1% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 7,768 contracts, representing approximately 776,800 underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA) saw options trading volume of 4,271 contracts, representing approximately 427,100 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLCE options, VEEV options, or ARNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

