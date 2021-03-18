Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PLCE, AZO, CWH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE), where a total volume of 1,963 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 7,308 contracts, representing approximately 730,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.09 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.09 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

