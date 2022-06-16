Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PINS, MRO, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 69,571 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 14,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) saw options trading volume of 85,523 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of MRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MRO. Below is a chart showing MRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 850,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

