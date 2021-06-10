Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PII, ADSK, GDOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total volume of 5,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 563,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 7,471 contracts, representing approximately 747,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 30, 2021, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) options are showing a volume of 3,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 308,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

