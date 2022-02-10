Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PHM, ULTA, BYD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total volume of 16,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,800 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,013 contracts, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) saw options trading volume of 5,463 contracts, representing approximately 546,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
