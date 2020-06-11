Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PG, LYV, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 33,314 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 18,873 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 134,984 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 10,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

