Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PG, LOW, USB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 34,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 8,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,800 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 17,255 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 6,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 31,423 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 13,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PG options, LOW options, or USB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

