Markets
PG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PG, LOW, USB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 34,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 8,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,800 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 17,255 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 6,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,900 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 31,423 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 13,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PG options, LOW options, or USB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG LOW USB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular