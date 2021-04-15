Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PFSI, FSLR, CMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total volume of 7,161 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.2% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 12,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) saw options trading volume of 8,428 contracts, representing approximately 842,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 7,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,300 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

