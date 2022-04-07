Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PFE, DIS, KHC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 196,746 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 36,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 54,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 29,970 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,900 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, DIS options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

