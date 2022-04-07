Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PFE, DIS, KHC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 196,746 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 36,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 54,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 29,970 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,900 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFE options, DIS options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.