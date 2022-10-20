Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, TMO, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 28,963 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,300 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 6,749 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 674,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,800 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 77,691 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

