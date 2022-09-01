Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PEP, ANET, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 15,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 6,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 699,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 25,891 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PEP options, ANET options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
