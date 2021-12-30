Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PENN, RCL, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 20,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 4,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 24,067 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 47,704 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 14,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

