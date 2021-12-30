Markets
PENN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PENN, RCL, WMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 20,924 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 4,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 24,067 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 47,704 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 14,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, RCL options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PENN RCL WMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular