Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PENN, QGEN, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 29,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,900 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) saw options trading volume of 28,316 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 105.7% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,100 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 230,471 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 27,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, QGEN options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

