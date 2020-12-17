Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: PANW, VEEV, FFIV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 7,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 701,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 993,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 7,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 4,531 contracts, representing approximately 453,100 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular