Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXY, CFX, ADNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 245,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 33,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) saw options trading volume of 7,370 contracts, representing approximately 737,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 6,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, CFX options, or ADNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
