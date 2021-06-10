Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OXM, LVS, CG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), where a total volume of 624 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 62,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.8% of OXM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of OXM. Below is a chart showing OXM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 50,224 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 11,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 11,329 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

