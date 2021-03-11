Markets
OSTK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OSTK, EPAM, RAD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 11,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 1,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,100 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 1,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) saw options trading volume of 8,908 contracts, representing approximately 890,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, EPAM options, or RAD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSTK EPAM RAD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular