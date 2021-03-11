Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OSTK, EPAM, RAD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 11,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 1,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,100 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 1,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) saw options trading volume of 8,908 contracts, representing approximately 890,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, EPAM options, or RAD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

