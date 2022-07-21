Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OSH, PLTR, DOCS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH), where a total volume of 7,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 737,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,300 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 197,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 36,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 10,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,800 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSH options, PLTR options, or DOCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

