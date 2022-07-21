Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OSH, PLTR, DOCS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH), where a total volume of 7,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 737,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,300 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 197,667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 36,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 10,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,800 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSH options, PLTR options, or DOCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.