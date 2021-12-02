Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OPRX, AIG, ASAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX), where a total volume of 1,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 130,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 23,162 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 7,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,800 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 14,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OPRX options, AIG options, or ASAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

