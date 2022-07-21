Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ONEM, AZO, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM), where a total of 41,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.8% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 13,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,696 contracts, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2152.50 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

