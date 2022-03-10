Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OLLI, XOM, SRRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total of 7,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 726,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 222,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 27,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) options are showing a volume of 1,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OLLI options, XOM options, or SRRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.