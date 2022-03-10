Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OLLI, XOM, SRRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total of 7,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 726,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 222,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 27,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) options are showing a volume of 1,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular