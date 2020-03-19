Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OLLI, UBER, AAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total volume of 23,969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.2% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 11,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 461,172 contracts, representing approximately 46.1 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 33,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 12,430 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular