Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OLED, IAA, WD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 3,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 377,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.1% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 306,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) options are showing a volume of 11,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,800 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) options are showing a volume of 1,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, IAA options, or WD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

