Markets
OLED

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OLED, IAA, WD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 3,773 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 377,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.1% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 306,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) options are showing a volume of 11,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of IAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 5,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,800 underlying shares of IAA. Below is a chart showing IAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) options are showing a volume of 1,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, IAA options, or WD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OLED IAA WD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular