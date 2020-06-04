Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OLED, CCXI, ZUO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 8,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 885,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.9% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 492,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 2,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,400 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) options are showing a volume of 10,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.3% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) options are showing a volume of 22,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.6% of ZUO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,600 underlying shares of ZUO. Below is a chart showing ZUO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

