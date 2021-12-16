Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OKTA, LYV, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 10,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 12,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 117,278 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 9,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,800 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

